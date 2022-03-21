Eat local seafood this week, and you may be eligible to win money

The purpose of this incentive is to encourage more people to dine at local restaurants and try seafood.

PORTLAND, Maine — In some ways, restaurants across Maine are still struggling, even two years into the pandemic. Costs of goods are up because of inflation, and finding enough staff has been an ongoing issue. In the midst of March, the outing scene is much slower than in the summer months, too.

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute is launching an initiative to help ease some of those burdens and help the local seafood industry.

“Split the Seafood Bill Week” begins on Monday, March 21, and continues through Sunday, March 27.

The purpose of this incentive is to encourage more people to dine at local restaurants and try seafood.

“Restaurants are really powerful leaders in bringing local community members awareness of what’s available and what’s out there – and boosting demand and increasing the amount of local seafood that’s actually entering into the marketplace,” Kyle Foley, sustainable seafood senior program manager at GMRI, said.

Today marks the start of Split the Seafood Bill Week, an initiative through @GMRI. The purpose is to support local restaurants and fishermen by encouraging people to order more seafood. How it works and how you can enter to win on @newscentermaine at 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/g5AMLCiaOC — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) March 21, 2022

GMRI has 24 culinary partner restaurants from Portsmouth to Bangor. This week, it will be giving away 300 $30 gift cards for lucky diners who eat at one of these restaurants, order a seafood dish, then enter their name online for a chance to win.

This initiative began as a single day in December 2020, and Foley said it was successful.

Before the pandemic, about two-thirds of seafood sales in the United States came from restaurants and the food service industry. Foley said not all restaurants serve local seafood, so it can be tough for local fishermen to compete in a global market. That’s a reason this initiative matters.

“Eating local seafood is not only good for our local seafood economy and livelihoods here in our communities," Foley said. "It’s also a really great way to build up better food security here in our region and make sure that we do have access to really wonderful, healthy, local protein."

Andy’s Old Port Pub is one participating restaurant. Owner John Lowell said he and his team bought the joint and closed on it in January 2020.

The pandemic made the process of starting up a restaurant difficult, but Lowell said GMRI has helped them. He thinks the “Split the Seafood Bill Week” will, too.

“When I look at the drawing they have now, it’s not, ‘We’re going to throw everybody’s receipt in a hat, and somebody’s going to win a card.’ It’s, ‘I know that 10 people out of my restaurant are going to win, 10 of my regulars,’” said Lowell said.

“It’s in March. This isn’t in August, when they’re most likely going to be people from away, or October, when they probably stepped off the cruise ship. I love those guys, don’t get me wrong. But these are the people that are here for us all around. These are the people who were here for us during the pandemic.”