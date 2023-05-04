Tyler Technologies holds groundbreaking ceremony for Orono expansion

Tyler Technologies is creating more office space to provide more jobs and community spaces.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORONO, Maine — A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Orono Wednesday afternoon for a new building that promises to provide more jobs and training space to the area.

Construction is already underway for Tyler Technologies' new office building on College Ave. The new building will accommodate 30 of its team members currently based in Bangor, as well as provide about 75 more jobs and internships.

Joan Ferrini-Mundy, president of the University of Maine, as well as other community leaders in Orono were present for the groundbreaking event.

The new building will feature a contemporary, open work area. It will also have focus rooms, huddle spaces, and a training room. A fitness center, locker room, and game room will also be available to its employees.

Chris Webster, president of ERP & Civic Division for Tyler Technologies, said they're excited about the additional opportunities the building will bring to the community.

"We're gonna continue to honor this property in terms of offering up community use. We'll have an outdoor patio area, we'll continue to have the gazebo down there. We'll allow use of the patio and then some interior space as well as some training rooms inside the building for community use off hours," Webster said.

The new space will also create more collaborative opportunities between Tyler Technologies and the University of Maine.

The construction of the new building is expected to be completed by mid-next year.