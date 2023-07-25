Gov. Mills touts new incentive program as some businesses are eager to utilize it

The program replaces an outgoing 20-year-old system and offers tax credits for capital investment and worker training.

LISBON, Maine — Maine’s new business incentive program is officially law and a large contingent from the Blaine House visited a business Monday that aims to capitalize on the incentives.

Gov. Janet Mills headlined a group that toured Springworks Farm in Lisbon, which boasts the largest aquaponics greenhouse in the Northeast, in addition to large tilapia tanks nearby.

And the operation is rapidly expanding.

The new Dirigo Incentive Program offers a 10% capital investment tax credit – 5% in Cumberland, Sagadahoc, and York Counties – and a flat $2,000 credit for each worker trained in new skills.

Springworks Vice President Sierra Kenkel said the program will help them double their workforce to 80, and exponentially expand their growing space.

"Our 6,000-square-foot greenhouse now shifting into our 115,000-square-foot greenhouse," Kenkel said. "We’ve learned a lot in between those, and we want to be able to capitalize on those innovation and technology changes, and this incentive program will help us do just that."

The program garnered bipartisan co-sponsors in the Legislature, with Republican Rep. Amanda Collamore, of Pittsfield, leading the charge alongside Democrats.