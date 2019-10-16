Congressman Jared Golden wants the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to be more open about the permitting process of Central Maine Power's controversial power line corridor.

In a letter to Colonel William Conde of the USACE, Rep. Golden expresses his concerns about "lack of transparency" and "public input" into something that has so much impact on "Maine's forest and wetland ecosystems, as well as on the communities along the route."

The congressman goes on to say, "I am concerned your agency has denied repeated requests from my constituents for a public hearing."

Golden cites examples of similar projects like CMP's in neighboring New England states in which the Department of Energy allowed public hearings to occur.

Just last month Central Maine Power submitted a request to change the route of the transmission line in order to avoid Beattie Pond at a cost of $950,000. This after the Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC) voiced its concerns about the impact the transmission line would have on the protected area. LUPC delayed its decision on the transmission line due to these concerns.

Transmission line-related stories on NEWSCENTERmaine.com: