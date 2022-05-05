Bath Iron Works announces new president

General Dynamics announced Thursday that Charles F. Krugh has been named the next president of Bath Iron Works.

PORTLAND, Maine — General Dynamics Bath Iron Works announced Thursday that it has named its next president.

Charles F. Krugh, Gulfstream Aerospace executive, has been appointed to lead General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Before joining BIW's leadership team, Krugh worked in various aerospace manufacturing jobs. The Army veteran previously served as senior vice president and general manager for Jet Aviation in 2011 and was appointed as the vice president for supplier operational support at Gulfstream in 2018, the news release states.

Gulfstream Aerodynamics and Jet Aviation are subsidiaries of General Dynamics.

"Chuck's leadership, proven track record in manufacturing and expertise in managing complex supply chains will be an enabler to Bath Iron Works as it expands and increases the pace of shipbuilding for the U.S. Navy," Robert E. Smith, executive vice president for Marine Systems, said in the release.

Krugh replaces former longtime BIW president Dirk Lesko, whose departure was announced in April.

Lesko's abrupt exit came after he reportedly violated corporate policy, industry analyst Loren Thompson told NEWS CENTER Maine. Loren worked at BIW for more than three decades. He was named president in 2016 after serving as general manager.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday toured BIW facilities with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, on April 18.

During that visit, Collins spoke about Lesko's recent departure, saying he cared deeply about the workers at the shipyard. However, during her visit, workers reportedly told Collins that communication between management and labor was the best it had ever been, NEWS CENTER Maine reported at that time.