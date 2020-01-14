FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean is asking the town of Freeport for a $10 million tax break as part of its headquarters expansion plan.

In return, the retailer says it will clean up the polluted Concord Brook, create a public trail into the downtown area, and build an events center for the community.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the company now plans to develop a 400,000-square-foot office complex where its headquarters now exists. The plan is to finish the project by 2024.

The company did receive conditional approval for the $110 million project from the town’s project design board back in July. However, the proposed tax break is still under discussion.

