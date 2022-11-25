Inflation costs hit Maine Christmas tree industry

A nationwide industry poll cited a 5-15% wholesale cost increase across majority of tree growers.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The turkey was barely cold the morning after Thanksgiving.

But, for many, the next holiday has already arrived. Cold rain didn’t stop families from browsing rows of balsams for the perfect Christmas tree in South Portland on Friday.

The local Rotary Club has been hauling truckloads of trees to Mill Creek Park for 60 years, according to club President-Elect Dan McDonald. That morning, a flatbed dropped off 1,000 trees—wrapped and ready for sale—with another 1,000 scheduled for delivery in December.

But, the tree business is not immune from recent rising costs. In September, the Real Christmas Tree Board surveyed 55 growers nationwide, with 71 percent saying wholesale prices would be up 5-to-15 percent this holiday season. The Rotary dealt with even more.

"Prices went up substantially this year," McDonald said. "I’d say 17 percent on average over last year’s prices. So, unfortunately, we have to raise our prices as well."

It could be worse for the club. McDonald added that supply has been a concern among his peers. He said he was advised to stay with his supplier if he had one, rather than shop around. Thanks to a local partnership, his 2,000 trees—all sourced from Maine—are expected in full.

Regular customers confirmed the price bump.

South Portland resident Jesse McDonald and his young family have been buying their tree at the Rotary sale for five years. They show up early and eager. When he parked Friday morning and saw the flatbed was still being unloaded, he said he brought his brood across the street for breakfast sandwiches to wait.

As they finally tied their latest prize on top of their Subaru, McDonough agreed that costs had risen.

"They’ve gone up, yeah," he nodded. "This is about a five-foot tree. It was 55 bucks this year. I think it was probably $35 or $45 last year."

The kids weaving through the mini forest Friday morning weren't concerned with the change in signage, and their parents didn’t seem to mind too much as they paid the bill. After all, when it comes to Christmas joy, it's hard to put a price on that.

But a lower one would be welcomed next year.