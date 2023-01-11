FAA system outage causes delays, cancellations across Maine

"The last time we've boarded twice and had to get off the plane," an American Airlines passenger in Bangor said.

MAINE, USA — Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled across the country on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration said there was a computer system outage overnight.

According to FlightAware, which is a world flight tracking platform, there were more than 8,000 delays on flights within the country and for flights going into or out of the U.S.

"It's going to take a little while for air traffic to get back to normal," Aimee Thibodeau, Bangor International Airport's marketing and business development manager, said.

Bangor International Airport had two delays Wednesday morning, but those took off around 9:30 a.m. after roughly 4-5 hour delays.

The Portland International Jetport had a few cancellations throughout the day, while a handful were delayed due to the outage.

Some passengers in Bangor were at the airport for nearly six hours before finally taking off.

"I had to get up at like 2:30 a.m. in order to get ready to be here in time, so it's frustrating, but it happens," Valerie Philbrick, an American Airlines passenger, said. "The last time we've boarded twice and had to get off the plane."

Philbrick was on her way to Philadelphia to make a connecting flight to Florida to meet up with her family.

Thibodeau said fortunately those with a connecting flight probably wouldn't need to worry too much about missing their next flight due to the sheer amount of delays.

"We're gonna see kind of a ripple effect that's going to depend on what your final destination is and where you're headed," she said.

Thibodeau said if you're flying over the next couple of days it's best to check with your airline to make sure you have a smooth trip and all of your connections can be made.