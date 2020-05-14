BANGOR, Maine — Emera Maine has a new name: Versant Power.

The utility company made the name announcement virtually on Thursday with a YouTube video. The company was sold to the Canadian company ENMAX Corp. in March and was required to change its name as part of the terms of the sale.

"Versant Power is our new name, and it speaks to what we know, how we work and who we serve,” President and Chief Operating Officer of Versant Power Mike Herrin said. "Our new name signals that we are well-versed in northern and eastern Maine's electricity delivery system, versatile in how we work by adapting and improving the ways we deliver power, and conversant with our customers in responding to their electricity needs."

Versant Power will continue to operate as a stand-alone utility company headquartered in Bangor. The company’s phone number, website, and billing address will remain the same, and customers can still pay bills and connect with the customer service team like they do now.

Courtesy Versant Power

Over the coming months, the name and logo on the bills and bill envelopes, as well as on the website and email addresses, will change to the new name.

"Versant Power's name and logo have been specifically developed to recognize the unique and proud identity of the company and the valued customers and communities it serves," Gianna Manes, ENMAX President and Chief Executive Officer, said. "Behind the new name, the same committed team in Maine continues to place the highest priority on the continuity of safe, reliable service and ensuring the health and safety of the Versant Power team."

