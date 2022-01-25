Early plans set for Maine's first Costco

"Costco Wholesale is seeking sketch plan review to construct a 161,000 square-foot retail/wholesale building with an accessory gasoline filling station located at the intersection of Payne Road and Scarborough Downs Road. The applicant is proposing site improvements, including paved parking and loading areas, landscaping, lighting, pedestrian sidewalks, and stormwater and utility improvements. The project is part of the Innovation District at the Downs, and in addition to access from Payne and Scarborough Downs Roads, an entrance on Innovation Way is proposed."