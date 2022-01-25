Early plans set for Maine's first Costco

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — There are early plans for Maine's first Costco to be built in Scarborough.
According to a Scarborough Planning Board agenda, the retailer is looking to build a 161,000 square-foot store at Payne Road and Scarborough Downs Road.
It is all part of establishing a so-called Innovation District at the Downs.
The proposal will go before the planning board on Monday evening.
The full agenda entry stated:
"Costco Wholesale is seeking sketch plan review to construct a 161,000 square-foot retail/wholesale building with an accessory gasoline filling station located at the intersection of Payne Road and Scarborough Downs Road. The applicant is proposing site improvements, including paved parking and loading areas, landscaping, lighting, pedestrian sidewalks, and stormwater and utility improvements. The project is part of the Innovation District at the Downs, and in addition to access from Payne and Scarborough Downs Roads, an entrance on Innovation Way is proposed."