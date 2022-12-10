Dunkin' Donuts customers calling out revamped rewards program

Dunkin' recently changed its rewards program to include food along with drinks, but some customers argue it makes it hard to cash in on freebies.

PORTLAND, Maine — The conversation started on the Dunkin' Donuts sub-Reddit.

"What idiot do you think I am Dunkin?"

"The new rewards system was the final nail in the coffin."

"RIP Dunks, it was nice while you were actually rewarding, even though you only got my drinks right a third of the time."

These are all taken from posts on Reddit from users complaining about the Dunkin' app's new interface, featuring a rewards system that is allegedly less rewarding when it comes to cashing in on free beverages.

Dunkin' launched the revamped reward system last week, moving on from simply offering free beverages to including snacks and food as well.

They also made users earn 10 points per dollar spent rather than the normal five points per dollar.

This seems like a good deal in theory, but Reddit users said most drinks used to be 200 points, or $40 worth of points.

Now, under the app, it varies depending on what you want.

Tea is now the only item that will cost $40, or in this case, 400 points.

Coffee costs 500 points, or $50 and specialty drinks cost 700 to 900 points, or $70 to $90.

"I think it infuriates people because we're not stupid... we're paying attention and money matters, everything now is exponentially more expensive," Geo SanGiovani of Portland said.

"I think it's annoying because every so often you get a free coffee... I'm curious as to why they are increasing it," Luke White, a Dunkin' app user said.

There are some items that are lower than the $40 you would normally spend on a free drink.

Hash browns and Munchkins are 150 points, or $15. All donuts are 250 points, or $25.

Dunkin also said that points will no longer expire.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Dunkin' to address the complaints, but has not received a reply.