Dollar General opens first Portland location

PORTLAND, Maine — A new Dollar General is now open in Portland.

The store located at 340 Allen Avenue opened to the public on Monday.

While there are other Dollar General locations in South Portland, the Allen Avenue store is the first to open in the city of Portland.

According to a news release from the company on Monday, "Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade" to commemorate the opening of its new Portland store.

"At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Portland store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in Monday's release. "We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location."

Following the new location opening Monday, the company expects to hire around six to 10 employees.

