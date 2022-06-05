Despite seafood worries, Maine's aquaculture industry remains optimistic

Industry leaders from around the nation gathered in Portland for the Northeast Aquaculture Conference and Exposition.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — The 2022 Northeast Aquaculture Conference and Exposition was the first time in more than three years that industry leaders gathered in person to network ahead of the summer.

The conference returned to Portland from April 27-29, where dozens of vendors, growers, producers, and farmers came to collaborate on ideas and share what they’ve been up to over the last few years.

“It’s essential. Zoom is efficient, but it’s not the same as in-person,” Christopher Davis, director of the Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center, said.

Sebastian Belle is executive director of the Maine Aquaculture Association. He said there were many younger people at this year’s conference as more and more Mainers are looking to aquaculture as a way to diversify their income.

The industry is about to enter the busy season as millions of tourists come to Maine’s restaurants to enjoy all kinds of seafood products. Sanctions on Russia, a worldwide leader in seafood production, may cause prices of certain products to rise, but Belle said it’s helping promote local farms.

“There’s been an increase in demand for Maine products in general before the Ukrainian situation, but I think the Ukrainian situation has strengthened that demand,” he added.

The restaurant industry has been focusing on buying from local producers, Belle added. Because of the tight-knit partnership, he said more local Maine products are being sold.

“Maine’s got a great story. We’ve got a great brand,” Belle said.

Davis was one of the conference organizers and said people were invited to explore Casco Bay and check out some Maine aquaculture farms. He said the message people took away from those tours was “Maine is doing it right.”

While the industry is prepared to handle the busy tourism season, Davis added it’s essential to look toward the future and address the potential workforce concern.

“We’re pretty confident there’s going to be a strong need for people to work in the sector,” he added.

To address that issue, more aquaculture-related courses will be offered in Maine’s community colleges to help attract the next generation of workers in the industry.