Court to decide residency requirement for Maine pot dispensaries

It appears the case is the first of its kind to reach a federal appeals court, carrying with it possible ramifications for other states.

MAINE, USA — A state agency and an industry group are appealing a federal judge’s ruling that allows out-of-state owners of medical marijuana dispensaries.

It appears the case is the first of its kind to reach a federal appeals court, carrying with it possible ramifications for other states.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the legal question is whether the residency rule violates the U.S. Constitution by restricting interstate commerce.

A federal judge this summer rejected the state's requirement that owners of medical marijuana dispensaries be based in Maine.