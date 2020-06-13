BATH, Maine — After a late night bargaining session Friday, the company sent the union what BIW calls its “last, best and final offer” today. And a Facebook l post on the Local S-6 page says the negotiating committee unanimously rejects the offer. Union members are scheduled to vote on the package starting next Friday.

The proposed three year package would provide a pay increase totaling 6.9 percent over the three years, with the largest portion in the final year. It includes increases in health insurance costs which has been an issue for the union, though the company contends the pay raises would more than cover it.

But one of the biggest issues in the contract talks has been BIW’s ability to hire subcontractors when needed. BIW management says it needs that flexibility to be able to catch up on ship construction that has fallen behind, while union members have said they believe the company will take work away from union members to hire subcontractors. The issue is part of the new contract offer, but it's unclear if there has been any movement to resolve it.

Local S-6 is the largest Trade Union the shipyard, covering well over half the workforce.The current contract is set to expire June 21, and union leaders and members have said they are prepared to strike if needed to get what they want.

Bath Iron Works President Dirk Lesko told NEWS CENTER Maine Friday the company needs more flexible work rules to be able to manage the flow of construction and deliver ships to the Navy on schedule.

Bath Iron Works spokesman David Hench said the company “negotiated in good faith toward an offer that we believe is fair and positions us for the future.”

