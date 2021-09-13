Conservation group creating oyster reef off Phippsburg

The project is the continuation of a two-year pilot program begun by The Nature Conservancy in 2017.

PHIPPSBURG, Maine — A group wants to create an oyster reef off the coast of Phippsburg to improve water quality, protect the shoreline from storm surges and act as a habitat for other smaller shellfish.

Oysters benefit the environment because they filter algae, creating clearer, cleaner water that can support underwater grasses used for habitat by crabs, scallops and fish.