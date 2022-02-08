x
Business

Committee puts off decision on $30M fund for Maine lobster fishers

The Maine lobster fishery is subject to new rules designed to protect North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in gear.
Credit: AP
FILE — Eric Pray unpacks a lobster on a wharf, May 29, 2020, in Portland, Maine. New lobster fishing rules require fishermen to start using weakened rope or special inserts to weaken existing rope beginning in May of 2022 in some waters to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. Maine's governor and congressional delegation are calling on the federal government to push back new fishing rules designed to protect whales so fishermen can comply with them. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)

MAINE, USA — A Maine legislative committee has put off its vote on a plan to create a $30 million fund to help fishers cope with new fishing rules meant to protect whales. 

The Maine lobster fishery is subject to new rules designed to protect North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in gear.

Democratic Rep. Holly Stover proposed a bill that would create the relief fund to help fishers hurt economically by the new rules pay for expenses such as boat payments and gear. 

The Maine Legislature’s Committee on Marine Resources voted to table its vote on the proposal on Tuesday to gather more information.  

