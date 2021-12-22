Commercial plaza near Maine Mall sells to developer for $20M

Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers represented the seller NECG Mallside BH LLC.

PORTLAND, Maine — A group of commercial stores located near the Maine Mall in Portland has been sold to a developer for $20 million.

Malone said in a press release Tuesday that Wood Hill Realty Associates LLC purchased the 118,000-square-foot retail center and plans to upgrade the parking lot at the plaza.

The location currently includes a Planet Fitness, DSW, Dollar Tree and Guitar Center among stores.