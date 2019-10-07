Maine is America's 7th worst state for business in 2019, or 44th best overall, according to this year's "Top States" rankings by CNBC.

It's a one-spot improvement from 2018 at No. 45, but remains a cause for concern, summarized by the business news channel as "boast[ing] a rich quality of life" with "poor infrastructure [that] makes it difficult to get around."

Maine hasn't cracked CNBC's top 40 best states for business since taking 38th in 2013, with its highest ranking coming in 2012 at 35th.

Other previous rankings: 46th in 2017 and 2016; 44th in 2015; 45th in 2014; 40th in 2011; 39th in 2010; 40th in 2009; 44th in 2008; and 42nd in 2007.

"Workers in the Pine Tree State are among the least productive in the nation, generating just over $88,000 in economic output per job last year. That compares to $158,000 in Alaska, home of the most productive workforce," CNBC writes. "The state’s infrastructure is poor. Bridges are in bad shape, and the state is simply not much of an economic engine."

Virginia took No. 1 for the 3rd time since the list's creation in 2007. The Commonwealth and Texas are still the only states to take first more than twice in CNBC's rankings, having each taken the top spot now four times.

As for Maine's neighboring New England states, all but one fared better: Massachusetts No. 14; New Hampshire No. 25; Connecticut No. 35; and Vermont No. 40 — Rhode Island was dead last at No. 50.

At 47th, infrastructure is Maine's worst category contributing to its overall score, along with workforce at 45th and access to capital at 42nd.

"What else would you suspect in the state that is said to have originated the phrase 'You can’t get there from here?'" CNBC writes. "Roads and bridges are in terrible shape. Maine’s busiest airport serves only about 20 destinations, none of them international. About 2 million passengers used Portland International Jetport last year. That is about 2% of the traffic at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International."

At 19th, quality of life and education are Maine's best categories, with business friendliness rounding out a top three at 29th.

Maine also ranked 32nd in cost of doing business; 35th in technology and innovation; 37th in economy; and 39th in cost of living.

States were graded on more than 60 measures of competitiveness in 10 categories. Each category is then weighted according to how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials, thus ranking the states based on the attributes they use to sell themselves.

See the full rankings and methodology here.