PORTLAND, Maine — Central Maine Power has submitted a last-minute request to change its route for a controversial transmission line to avoid Beattie Pond. This after the Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC) voiced its concerns about the impact the transmission line would have on the protected area.

LUPC delayed its decision on the transmission line due to these concerns.

The Portland Press Herald reports that to avoid the remote pond located in Western Maine will add a $950,000 to the project.

CMP's proposed route change to avoid Beattie Pond

CMP's New England Clean Energy Connect would allow 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach the power grid to meet Massachusetts' green energy goals.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission approved the project. But the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Land Use Planning Commission have yet to vote.

