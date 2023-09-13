Chipotle brings back fan-favorite protein for first time in 3 years

Revered by Chipotle fans, this is the 3rd time the protein has made a comeback to Chipotle’s menu.

DENVER — After three long years, Chipotle Mexican Grill is reintroducing Carne Asada.

Chipotle said Carne Asada is back on its menus in the United States and Canada for a limited time.

Beef steak marinated and then seasoned on the grill with a blend of spices like cumin, coriander, and oregano, and finished with lime and cilantro, Carne Asada has been revered by Chipotle fans.

This is the third time Carne Asada has made a comeback to Chipotle’s menu. Carne Asada made its debut in September 2019 and was reintroduced to the menu in 2020.

Chipotle said Carne Asada has become one of the brand’s most requested menu items on social media.

"Over the past few years, our fans’ passion for Carne Asada has rivaled any other Chipotle menu item,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. “Now, we’ve answered the call, brought back this iconic protein, and introduced an entirely new way to try Carne Asada with the Carne Asada Quesadilla.”

Chipotle estimates that more than 10 million customers ordered Carne Asada in its first run and believes that almost half of those customers were first-time guests at Chipotle.

Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee offer on all Carne Asada orders placed through the Chipotle app and website through Sunday, Oct. 1.

