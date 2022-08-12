Casco Bay Lines to temporarily change summer schedule

The downbay sailing schedule is set to change starting on Aug. 13 for the remaining three weeks of summer operations, the Casco Bay Lines website stated.

PORTLAND, Maine — Casco Bay Lines announced on its website on Aug. 5 that there will be a temporary schedule change implemented for its downbay sailing schedule due to staffing shortages.

The downbay sailing schedule is set to change starting on Aug. 13 for the remaining three weeks of summer operations, the website says.

"Through these planned reductions, we can better avoid last-minute trip cancellations," the website states.

Casco Bay Lines' fall sailing schedule will begin on Sept. 6. The schedule will be released in the coming weeks, according to the website.

"We also strongly encourage all riders to subscribe to our text alerts to receive any service updates in real-time," the website advises. "To subscribe, text CBLAlerts to 41411 or visit this page on our website."

