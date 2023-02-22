Canadian mining exploration company sets sights on Midcoast

People in Union and Warren are pushing back against an effort by Exiro Minerals to explore mining opportunities in their communities.

MAINE, USA — A mining exploration company is hoping to study the earth and potential mineral deposits in two Midcoast communities.

"We rely on metal, specifically nickel in our daily lives. It's imperative that we find supplies in North America," Shastri Ramnath, president and CEO of Exiro Minerals, said.

Exiro is a Canadian-based mining exploration company, which hopes to study and survey areas in the towns of Union and Warren for mining possibilities.

"There's a way to work together to allow them to benefit from those resources, and at the same time benefit their lives," Ramnath said.

Last week, workshops were held between town leaders in Union and Warren and leaders with Exiro to introduce the various parties. Since then, there's been growing concern among residents about the potential project's impacts.

"A lot of concern. It's just hard to believe that we're back in this fight again. But we're gonna fight it," Lori Bailey said.

In the early 1990s, both Union and Warren adopted lengthy and restrictive mining ordinances, which ultimately pushed out a different and unaffiliated mining exploration effort. Residents that pushed back on the effort in the 90s said they plan to do it again now.

"This is not an area to be explored for mining. This is a residential area of environmental sensitivity," Jeffrey Payson said.

The area Exiro hopes to explore includes Crawford Pond. Residents there said the area is home to osprey and bald eagles. People are concerned about the environmental impacts mining and mining exploration could have on the community.

According to Ramnath, Exiro has reached a lease agreement involving certain mineral rights with local business Robbin's Lumber; however, Ramnath declined to comment further on details about the agreement.

Ramnath said the priority for her team is easing concerns from residents and welcoming any questions from community members.

"It does make changes in a community for sure, but it doesn't need to change the way of life people have," Ramnath said. The CEO added that as discussions surrounding the project continue, she hopes to outline the benefits of the project to residents.

If mining were to take place, Ramnath said that would be conducted by a separate company and would be several years away. Exiro's goal is to determine opportunities for mining in the area.

Town leaders in Warren and Union said no formal applications or permits have been submitted by Exiro.

Residents have formed an opposition group, The Citizens Against Residential Mining Activity (CARMA). Other residents have also started a petition to reject mineral exploration in the area.