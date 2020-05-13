BRUNSWICK, Maine — It's a Maine landmark. The season just wouldn't be the same without its classic BLTs, burgers, and fries. But don't worry, the coronavirus isn't changing any of their plans to reopen.

Fat Boy Drive-In announced Wednesday evening it will be reopening for the season on Saturday. The diner will be under new ownership for the first time in decades.

"I'm pumped and the crew and staff are excited to come in, they're thrilled, my kids are the moon," new owner Mike Jerome recently told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Drive-ins are tailor-made for the current COVID-19 restrictions.

"You're able to go there with your family, get a fresh cooked meal delivered right to your car at a safe distance."

When Fat Boy opens this weekend, some things will a look a little different in order to meet CDC safety guidelines. Servers and car hops will be wearing gloves and masks temporarily and credit cards will now be accepted.

But Jerome said the one thing that won't change is the good food Mainers have come to know and love.

"Being able to get in a car and go back there to get a burger, to get a BLT, to get a frappe with your family again. I think that's something everyone needs."

John Bollinger and Mr. Campbell, two Chiefs at the Brunswick Naval Air Station opened the diner in 1955, as drive-ins across America were on the rise. Later, Joe Burton became a partner and for 21 years, ran the diner with his wife Jennie and John and Pauline Bollinger.

And after many years of under various owners, Fat Boy was put up for sale in 2019. Then, in came Jerome, who lives in Brunswick and owns Portland Pie Co. and Bolos Kitchen Cantina and Candlepin. He said he had his eye on Fat Boy for a while.

Jerome knows he has big shoes to fill. He said it's stressful and exciting to be carrying on the Fat Boy legacy.

