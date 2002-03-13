Portland's Bull Feeney's pub announces closure

The business will close its doors for good on Sunday.

The closure comes in a matter of days, with things winding down on Sunday, according to a news release from the business.

Bull Feeney's has been open in Portland for 21 years.

"After 21 years serving the Portland community and visitors from all over New England and the world, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors after one final weekend of operation," the company said in a statement. "We just celebrated St. Patrick’s Day for the 19th time, taking great pride in being able to bring the incredible experience of St. Patrick’s Day at Bull Feeney’s to a generation born during the year we opened."

Douglas Fuss, founder and owner of Bull Feeney's, said he'd very much like to see the pub continue, putting out the call for a "motivated lover of pubs" to pursue ownership options.

The business is named in honor of the movie director John Ford who grew up in Portland and was a fullback on the Portland High School football team, the release stated. That earned him the nickname "Bull."

Bull Feeney's first opened on March 13, 2002.