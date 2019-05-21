BUCKSPORT, Maine — Whole Oceans, a aquaculture company who plans to raise Atlantic salmon in Bucksport, announced Tuesday the purchase of a parcel of property on the site of the former Verso paper mill.

“The progress on the Whole Oceans project in Bucksport Maine is exceeding expectations,” Whole Oceans president Jason Mitchell said in a statement.

The sale was between American Iron and Metal (AIM), who owns the former paper mill property and Whole Oceans.

Whole Oceans says they will now move forward towards breaking ground for construction. They anticipate to do so later in 2019.

Whole Oceans is one of two proposed salmon farms in Maine.

"It’s amazing what can be achieved when the community, local government and business collaborate toward common goals. Advances in permitting, site diligence, design and construction planning really highlight the opportunity that this project delivers," added Mitchell in a statement.

