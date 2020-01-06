BUCKSPORT, Maine — The Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber's board of directors posted a dissolution notice on the website stating they made the very difficult decision to close this past Saturday, May 30.

It reads, “The chamber is unable to fiscally survive on memberships alone and the current pandemic of COVID-19 has limited our ability to hold fundraising events. All employees have been furloughed in hopes of a possible future chamber merger. There will be no online presence going forward unless a merger happens.”

The Bucksport Bay Area Chamber Board of Directors and the staff thanked the many people who have been involved in the chamber over the years.

