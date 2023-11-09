Brunswick Staples accused of firing employee for trying to form union

"It seems like a typical thing companies do to try to head off a campaign—scare the other employees," he added. "The person that got fired was one of the lead organizers in that campaign."



The former employee told NEWS CENTER Maine, "[Staples} has falsely accused me of breaking policy… It's truly in retaliation. They knew I was supportive of a union… I'd like to get my job back and for the union to go through so we can make not just a livable wage, but a fair wage."



It's just the latest in a wave of union efforts in Maine. Just this summer, Little Dog Café, also in Brunswick, shut down following a strike. Before that, a Chipotle location in Augusta closed after workers petitioned for a union election. And last November, a Portland Starbucks ended operations when employees successfully voted to unionize.



Wadleigh said they have filed an unfair labor charge protesting the firing with the National Labor Relations Board.