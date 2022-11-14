Box of Maine partners with Maine Veterans Project to gift a slice of home for the holidays

All proceeds from the store's newest ornament will go straight to Maine veterans.

BREWER, Maine — Locally owned and operated Box of Maine in Brewer has been serving up a slice of home for a few years now, offering custom-made gift boxes full of Vacationland staples.

To give back to the same state that inspired them from the start, Owner Daniel Finnemore is collaborating with the Maine Veterans Project.

"We love working with Maine non-profits, as part of my company and what we do," Finnemore said.

"Around the holiday time, specifically November, we focus all of our efforts on the veterans. My father is a veteran, we have a lot of veterans in my family."

The collaboration is bringing that slice of home to veterans away for the holidays with their Sponsor a Maine Soldier box. Each box is linked to a serviceman or servicewomen currently serving in the states or overseas; filled with Maine-sourced products such as blueberry jam or plush lobsters.

Doc Goodwin of the Maine Veteran's Project served in the Navy for eight years and said these gestures can mean a lot.

"I've been overseas a few times and sometimes that little touch of home is what gets you through," Goodwin said.

In addition to the sponsored boxes, customers can also purchase cedar dog tags, locally sourced from Downeast Maine.

All proceeds from the dog tags will go straight towards heating assistance for Maine Veterans.

With the governor's energy office reporting an 80 percent increase statewide in average heating oil from last winter, Doc Goodwin of the Maine Veteran's Project said this kind of support means a lot.

"What this means to us is everything right now, because right now, MVP's sole focus is heating fuel and life-essential programs and services," Goodwin said. "So when another company like Box of Maine comes in and says look, we're here to help, it kinda gives that confidence that we are going to make it through this heating season."