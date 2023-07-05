Bayside Bowl expanding to South Portland

An expansion of Bayside Bowl, Broadway Bowl will feature 10 bowling lanes with similar food and drink menus.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Portland-based Bayside Bowl is expanding its business to South Portland.

The bowling alley is in the process of buying the former Sea Dog Brewing Company's bowling alley on Broadway, which closed earlier this year, Portland Food Map said in a release.

The former bowling alley is set to become Broadway Bowl and will feature 10 bowling lanes, according to the release.

"The new outpost will be modeled after the original Bayside Bowl with some overlap in food and drink menus and a similar experience at the smaller South Portland location," the release said.

Bayside Bowl owner Charlie Mitchell said he plans to continue opportunities for tournament and league play at the new alley, and maintenance and equipment will remain similar, Portland Food Map said.

Broadway Bowl is expected to open this fall.