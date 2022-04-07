Bath Iron Works president resigns, effective immediately

Dirk Lesko, who has been at BIW for more than 30 years, was named president in 2016.

BATH, Maine — Dirk Lesko, president of Bath Iron Works, resigned effective immediately, according to a notice that went out to employees on Thursday.

The two-sentence memo sent to NEWS CENTER Maine by BIW spokesman David Hench indicated that Robert E. Smith has "assumed direct responsibility for Bath Iron Works" until a permanent replacement is picked.

Smith currently serves as executive vice president of General Dynamics, the shipyard's parent company.

General Dynamics would not provide any additional details.

When asked about Lesko's apparently sudden departure, IAMAW Local S6 spokesman Tim Suitter said, "no comment."

Lesko was tapped for president in November 2016 after serving as general manager for years. He worked for the shipyard for more than three decades.

