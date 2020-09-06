BATH, Maine — The U.S. Navy has awarded Bath Iron Works (BIW) a nearly $43 million contract modification to a previously awarded contract for lead yard services for the DDG-51-class destroyer program.

The contract, originally awarded in 2018, is funded by the Naval Sea Systems Command of the U.S. Department of Defense. The contract has a potential award value of $304.8 million, according to the U.S. Navy.

BIW was awarded $49.8 million for the contract in 2018. The $42,772,449 contract modification provides engineering and technical assistance for the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, and tasks include planning and DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class Flight III upgrade design efforts.

BIW says it is the lead shipyard and design agent for the class and is "widely recognized as the most successful surface shipbuilding program of post-WW2 years." Since 1987, BIW has provided design and technical assistance for design upgrades and major changes to the two shipyards currently building DDG 51-class destroyers.

Arleigh Burke-class AEGIS Destroyers made by BIW.

Bath Iron Works

“This contract enables our efforts to complete a Flight III design upgrade in support of the U.S. Navy’s strategy for acquiring ships with additional capability in FY’18 and FY ’21,” Dirk Lesko, president of BIW, said in 2018 after being awarded the contract.

“From maritime security patrols in the North Atlantic to freedom of navigation missions in the Pacific, Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51s) are the workhorses of the Navy. This contract reflects the Navy’s ongoing confidence in Bath Iron Works to support and deliver high-quality ships that are essential to our national security,” Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said in a joint statement. “We will continue our efforts to ensure that the highly skilled men and women at BIW have the resources they need to continue building these destroyers and support our military.”

Collins is a senior member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, and King is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

RELATED: BIW misses out on $800M Navy frigate contract; still in the running for later ships

RELATED: Bath Iron Works awarded $146 million contract with U.S. Navy