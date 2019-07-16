PORTLAND, Maine — You are reading this, which means you may be taking a break from Amazon's Prime Day push. Not to encourage you to buy more, but there is an option to give back to your favorite Maine non-profit or charity while snagging the best deal online.

If you shop through AmazonSmile, Amazon donates 0.5% of the price of your eligible purchase to the charitable organization of your choice, according to its website. There is no difference in the shopping experience, but you can select or search for an organization prior to buying.

There is an option to select a spotlighted charity, or you can type in Maine into the search bar.

The Junior League of Portland, ME put out a plea on Facebook to support it's cause. It's one of thousands of Maine groups that could benefit from Amazon Prime Day.