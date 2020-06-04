BANGOR, Maine — Restrictions from COVID-19 have forced barbershops and hair salons to close their practices for the foreseeable future. Janae Healy is a co-owner at Crow's Nest Barbershop in Portland.

She describes the current situation for her shop like many other business owners would, "It's rough."

“We’re lucky now to be able to file for the unemployment because before it wasn’t an option for somebody like me who’s an independent contractor to be able to apply for financial help like that," Healy added.

Barbershops and hair salons may be closed but there are still ways to support hair professionals.

“We have gift cards for sale, product for sale, t-shirts for sale and that’s a great way to support your local barbershop or salon," Healy said.

Barbers recommend to not try at-home haircuts, but Nick Humphrey and his dad Jim buzzed their heads for a good cause.

The two shaved their heads to back promises made to the Gray-New Gloucester Caring Community Organization. The organization typically operates around the holiday season. But as the coronavirus continues to spread it is trying to help as many as it can.

“We would like to offer our services to the families in great New Gloucester and offer any help that we can during this time," volunteer Christina Foster said.

The organization accepts financial donations to help support community members in need of assistance.

Between the two haircuts that were broadcasted on Facebook live, 'GNG Caring Community' has raised almost $3,000.

“I can’t even tell you how thrilled we are as an organization to have such supportive community members especially this 6th grader," Foster adds.

For those who aren't as brave, Healy recommends styling your hair if you feel it's getting too long. She also suggested growing out the mullet you finally wanted and wait for the hair pros to give you a trim.

Healy also hopes her fellow barbers across the state are not seeing clients during this time of quarantine.

“Be responsible, this is your license, this is your career, this is your family being put at jeopardy for what, making a quick 30, or 40, or 50 bucks?" Heally added.

To donate to 'GNG Caring Community' send an email to GNGCaring@gmail.com.

