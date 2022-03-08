$6M in grants to boost Maine's forest industry

More than 200 companies will benefit from the grants.

AUGUSTA, Maine — (The above video aired in Nov. 2021 when Governor Janet Mills announced the $20 million Foresty Recovery Initiative.)

More than 200 forest companies in Maine will receive $6 million in grants through a state initiative looking to invigorate one of the state's oldest industries.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday the grants will be administered by the Maine Technology Institute and will mostly go to companies that have 10 employees or fewer. Most will support rural logging and trucking companies that were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

The grants are expected to reach the companies in April. They are designed to help with expenses such as payrolls costs, mortgage and utility payments and equipment, Mills' office said in a statement.

Future phases of the state's Forest Recovery Initiative are expected to bring the awards up to $20 million, the office said.

“I want to make sure that our forest products industry, and the jobs it provides, remains strong for generations to come. These grants are a direct investment in that goal, in our forest products sector, and in rural Maine, helping sustain these vital businesses and jobs," said Governor Janet Mills.

