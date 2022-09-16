Boutique hotel plans underway on UMaine campus

The project is expected to cost about $28 million and will bring life back to the historic Holmes and Coburn halls, which have been vacant for a decade.

ORONO, Maine — A $28 million project is underway at the heart of the University of Maine campus. The university formed a public-private partnership with Harrison Street and Radnor Property Group to create a boutique hotel in two of its historic halls.

The hotel will take over what was previously known as Holmes Hall and Coburn Hall. Jake Ward, UMaine vice president of innovation and economic development, said the buildings were built in the late 1800s. Holmes was most recently home to agricultural research space and chemistry labs, whereas Coburn housed the university's original library, as well as agriculture space and office space.

The university said the buildings have been non-operational for the last 15 years.

"They're very historic, very beautiful buildings, but the cost to renovate them for university use was beyond the scope of anything that we could raise money for," Ward said.

Harrison Street and Radnor Property Group are providing the majority of the funding for the project, along with up to $3 million directly from the university and about $5 million from the National Parks Service Historic Tax Credit.

Joanne Yestramski, UMaine vice president of finance and administration, said part of the decision to create a hotel was due to a need in the area.

"If you came here during a hockey game or commencement or some of the big events that we have, you would have a difficult time often enough finding hotel space," Yestramski said.

Yestramski and Ward feel the 95-room hotel and small café will suit many of the needs of their community, whether it's prospective students, the family of current students, alumni, or even UMaine sports fans.

The university is also looking into how it can get students involved once it's up and running.

"[Creating] programs for students, whether they are through internships or other types of work experiences and be employed by working in the hotel," Ward said.

Ward said it will also benefit the surrounding community of the university.

"It's a contribution to the economy and certainly a benefit to the university and the community, but also the economic development," Ward said.

The hotel's name is still being determined by university officials.

Renovations are expected to be completed in about a year and six months, and officials are hopeful the hotel will open in early 2024.