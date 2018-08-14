SOUTH GARDINER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Maine’s boat builders are busy. The Maine Marine Trades Association (MMTA) says all parts of the industry, from builders to retailers and boatyards, are seeing a brisk business this year.

"I would say everyone is as busy as they can be," said Stacey Keefer, MMTA's executive director.

At the weekend boat show in Rockland, sponsored by Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors magazine, builders said they have lots of customer interest from current and potential buyers. That includes Southport Boats, which makes large, center console sport boats for fishing and day cruising.

Southport had a 27-foot model — its smallest — on display at the boat show. Sales Director Jonathan Kirby said they have been so busy there weren’t any boats available at the factory to display, so they had to borrow one from a dealer in Massachusetts.

Southport Boats has new owners who moved the business from cramped manufacturing space in Augusta into a former warehouse in South Gardiner last winter. Since then, Southport CEO George Menezes said they have doubled the workforce, from 25 to more than 50 people.

Menezes said production has increased as well, and they expect to turn out 40 boats this year, with plans to expand production further next year. He said it’s a reflection of the popularity of their products, and the overall market interest bin that type of boat.

"The industry is booming," he said. "One of the biggest problems this year is getting engines from the engine manufacturer because they can’t keep up with demand."

Menezes said the company has a new design coming out later this year, and expect that will expand business even more. Southport is planning to hire an additional 15 to 25 workers by the end of the year to keep up with demand.

Stacey Keefer at Maine Marine Trades said other builders are similarly busy, but that growth is challenged by a shortage of people who want to work in the boat industry. Kirby said the problem is similar to that being felt in the construction industry and other fields in Maine.

"The one restriction for our economic growth at this point would be workforce," Keefer said.

The Maine Marine Trades Association says the overall boating industry in Maine provides about 4,000 jobs, and has an overall economic impact, in Maine, of about $1 billion per year.

© NEWS CENTER Maine