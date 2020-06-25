Big Brothers Big Sisters do 'Whatever It Takes 4 Kids' Sake' to fundraise amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

Big Brothers Big Sisters has to get creative for their biggest fundraiser amid the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

MAINE, USA — Every year, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine host their largest fundraising event Bowl for Kids’ Sake. This year, however, BBBSMM has had to reinvent the fundraiser to make it social distancing friendly.

In the spirit of doing whatever possible to keep the Big Brother Big Sister program open for the 435 kids involved, they're calling this new fundraiser, Whatever It Takes 4 Kids' Sake. Those taking part in the event will walk, read, hike, paint, and doing other activities of their choice to raise funds for local youth, one-to-one mentoring programs.

Organizers tell NEWS CENTER Maine that in past years, the Bowl for Kids’ Sake made up half of their yearly budget, which places a lot of pressure on this new fundraiser. Participants, however, are embracing the structure change and making it work.

“Previously when we had the bowling event, you might have been constricted based on dates, times, and now you can do it at your leisure. You can do whatever you want.” Jared Merritt, one of the fundraising participants, said.

“It is imperative that we maintain our level of fundraising and as everybody knows, across the state, across the nation all nonprofits have been hit really really hard.” Said Sophie Piconi the BBBSMM Fund Development Manager.