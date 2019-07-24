WESTBROOK, Maine — A late June bicycle crash involving Maine's third-largest employer's chief executive, who has since been on medical leave, left him with a severe spinal cord injury, according to a statement filed Wednesday with federal regulators.

In a medical condition update to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, IDEXX's Jonathan Ayers said the June 27 crash happened while riding with his early morning cycling group, and that he's currently in rehab.

Ayers, who is chairman, president and CEO of the Westbrook-headquartered veterinary biotech corporation, currently has "limited arm and wrist movement/sensory" and "no mobility/sensory" in his legs, torso and fingers.

Fortunately, Ayers said, he did not sustain any head trauma or head injury.

According to the SEC filing, Ayers is rehabbing at a world-class spinal cord injury center and expects with time to "recover some neuromuscular capability," but notes that "the exact nature of any rehab is unique to the individual and injury."

His full-time rehab process is expected to last three to five months.

"Fortunately I have a wonderful and supportive family with me, was in excellent physical condition prior to the accident, and received exceptional care in the weeks following the trauma," Ayers wrote in the statement.

Ayers said he intends to return to IDEXX as soon as he's able.

"I would like to thank everyone at IDEXX for their dedication to our customers and our business. Our employees demonstrate a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as a commitment to excellence, each and every day. I am proud of what we continue to achieve together as a team," Ayers said. "I am grateful for your support."

Jay Mazelsky, IDEXX's executive VP, was appointed interim president and CEO on June 28, assuming Ayers' day-to-day management responsibilities.