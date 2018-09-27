BATH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The US Navy has awarded Bath Iron Works (BIW) $3.9 billion to build four Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the shipyard's parent corporation announced Thursday.

BIW President Dirk Lesko said Maine's congressional delegation was instrumental in supporting the passage of the legislation that enabled the contract award.

"We would like to thank the entire Maine delegation for their support for both Navy shipbuilding and BIW," Lesko said, "and specifically for recognizing the importance of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers for our nation's security."

According to General Dynamics, there are currently four DDG 51 destroyers in production at BIW: Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), John Basilone (DDG 122) and Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124). Two more are in backlog: Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126) and Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127).

The shipyard is also building a third Zumwalt-class destroyer: Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG-1002).

