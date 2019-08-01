Barclaycard, Barclays' U.S. credit card business division, is closing its call center located in Wilton, Maine, eliminating more than 200 jobs.

The credit card provider notified Wilton's town manager Tuesday that it would be closing the doors to its facility located at 128 Weld Rd. on March 31.

A total of 227 workers are expected to be laid off.

"[We're] saddened to hear the news," Wilton's Board of Selectpersons said in a statement. "Barclays is one of the largest employees of Franklin County, so the impact will be felt through the county and the greater region."

In 2013, the customer service center announced the addition of 100 jobs, with an additional 100 promised by the end of 2014.

As of July, Barclaycard employed up to 500 employees in Wilton.

Gov. Janet Mills released a statement announcing she had directed the state's Department of Labor to support the employees, their families and the community, beginning with the deployment of a rapid response team.

"Wilton is a beautiful lakeside community, a great place to live and raise a family, and already has a willing and productive work force," Gov. Mills said. "I am confident other employers will see this change as an opportunity and will power their businesses with the hard workers of Franklin County."

A Barclays spokesperson said the announcement aligns with the company's global location strategy, which is focused on developing large-scale regional hubs that enable colleagues to work collaboratively and efficiently in order to deliver superior outcomes for customers, clients and shareholders.

According to the spokesperson, the following transition services will be offered to laid off employees: severance, job training funds, a laptop, resume writing, job search assistance and interviewing skills.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision as we have a great team in Wilton who have done a tremendous job over the years supporting our company, customers and the local community," said Barclays US Consumer Bank CEO Lou Astolfi. "We are committed to supporting our colleagues through the transition with the dignity, respect and care they deserve."

Barclaycard was named Best Place to Work in Maine for 2013.

The center opened in 2008.

Full statements:

Acting Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman

"Governor Mills has directed the Department of Labor to use every available resource at our disposal to support these employees and assist their families during this difficult time and I fully intend to do so,” said Laura Fortman, Acting Commissioner of the Department of Labor. “The Department of Labor will help these employees seek every possible benefit to which they are entitled to help support their families while they seek new employment and will identify additional services the greater Franklin County can offer in partnership with the Department."



State Sen. Russell Black, R-Wilton

"It is unfortunate to hear about Barclaycard’s decision to shut down their operation here in Wilton. They have been an extremely valued member of our community, providing at least 300 jobs," Sen. Black wrote. "I have reached out to Governor Mills’ office and other area legislators to find out what we can do to help. In the meantime, here is a link for the Department of Labor. If anyone has difficulty qualifying for unemployment, please contact my office at 287-1505."