MAINE, USA — Bangor Savings Bank has been named ninth on the Forbes 2020 “World’s Best Banks” list. This comes as a jump from being listed 13th on the last year's rankings.

This placement on Forbes list makes Bangor Savings Bank is the highest Maine-based institution of 75 U.S. banks on the list.

Evaluations for the list were made by Forbes and the market research firm Statista, who ask 40,000 consumers across 23 countries to evaluate their financial institution. Questions on the evaluations included overall recommendations and satisfaction and evaluations in the categories of trust, terms, and conditions, customer services, digital services, and financial advice.

Bangor Savings Bank CEO tells NEWS CENTER Maine its ranking on the Forbes list highlights all the hard work their employees put in, even during difficult times.

“I think it means the most to our employees, that customers recognize when they go above and beyond, and it’s a great reinforcement. They work hard day in and day out and especially with COVID, they have actually had to work a lot harder.” Bangor Savings Bank CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice said.

