As Dems continue push to cancel student loan debt, King proposes bipartisan 'commonsense' solution

Sen. Angus King's legislation seeks to reform federal student loan repayment programs to be simplified and income-driven

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The debate over student loan debt continues in Washington as Democrats and Republicans weigh possible solutions to the crisis that’s “crushing millions of Americans,” as Sen. Elizabeth Warren said.

While many Democrats in support of canceling all or a big chunk of student debt have renewed hope thanks to a provision tucked in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Maine Independent Sen. Angus King is proposing a “commonsense fix.”

King and Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., on Thursday reintroduced the “Repay Act” that would reform federal student loan repayment programs. The bipartisan legislation, which was previously introduced in 2015 and 2017, “simplifies and streamlines the current repayment programs by establishing two, easy-to-navigate repayment plans: a fixed, 10-year repayment plan and a single, simplified income-driven repayment option,” King’s office explained in a release.

The bill would ensure borrowers never have to pay more than 15 percent of their disposable income for their monthly loan payments.

“The coronavirus pandemic’s economic effects destroyed millions of jobs across the nation, compounding the financial worries of Americans who are working to pay back their student loans,” King said in a statement. “In the face of these added pressures, it is more important than ever that Congress acts to simplify the loan repayment process for the students who borrow money to invest in their futures. Our bipartisan bill establishes two clear repayment plans, helping students better understand the choices, evaluate which option is right for them, and make payments at a realistic level. This legislation will make the repayment process easier, and should be considered as part of the federal government’s work to address the challenges posed by America’s student debt crisis.”

King’s office explains that the “maze of options” borrowers face for repaying their loans “often leaves students confused about the plan that best fits their needs.” As a result, King’s office said, “taxpayer dollars have been misdirected to subsidize borrowers who do not need additional assistance.”

King and Burr say their legislation is a “commonsense solution” that would make repayment more affordable to the middle-class by removing duplicative repayment options, streamlining eligibility terms, and ensuring borrowers never direct more than 15 percent of their discretionary income to their loan payments.

In addition, King’s office says the legislation ends the disproportionate subsidization of loan payments for high-income borrowers and sets limits for the amount of debt that can be forgiven over a certain amount of time.

King and Burr say the legislation would save taxpayers “hundreds of millions of dollars” over the next decade.

Democrats, however, are clinging to hope that President Joe Biden will cancel outstanding student loan debt altogether.

This change clears the way for President Biden to use his authority to cancel $50,000 in student debt, which would provide a massive stimulus to our economy, help narrow the racial wealth gap, and lift an impossible burden off of tens of millions of families. Let’s get it done. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 10, 2021

President Joe Biden has previously voiced his support for Congress eliminating $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals. However, when asked at a CNN Town Hall in February if he would increase that proposal to $50,000, he said he would "not make that happen."

A provision in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill made future student loan forgiveness tax-free through 2025. When student loans are forgiven, typically through an income-driven repayment plan, it is usually treated as taxable income. Now that the COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, some are hopeful that Biden will expand the pool of people with forgiven debt. According to some estimates, 45 million borrowers hold $1.7 trillion of student debt in America.

King, who caucuses with the Democrats, has been skeptical about canceling student loan debt altogether.