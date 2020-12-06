PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's hospitality, tourism, and retail organizations have come together to ask Gov. Janet Mills to allocate $800 million to help small businesses in Maine's biggest sectors.

On Friday, the Maine Hospitality and Tourism Alliance launched the Maine Hospitality, Tourism & Retail Recovery Plan, a multi-phased relief proposal that allots Emergency Action Grants to affected small businesses across the state.

The plan would help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic keep their doors open and pay basic operating costs including rent, mortgage, and payroll.

The plan, created by HospitalityMaine, Maine Tourism Association, and the Retail Association of Maine, provides employee support for childcare and transportation. It also increases funding for tourism promotion, workforce development, and disadvantaged business startups and offers technical assistance for hotels and restaurants to rebuild and retool in the new COVID economy.

“Due to the devastation the state’s restrictions are causing, this emergency funding is crucial for business survival,” Steve Hewins, CEO of HospitalityMaine, said in a statement. "Maine's hospitality industry is stepping up and acting quickly to help our inns and restaurants in this emergency so they can thrive in the future."

The Alliance proposes that the funding should come from the $1.25 billion Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding that was disbursed to Maine.

Curtis Picard, CEO of the Retail Association of Maine, said, "Maine's retail, tourism, and hospitality sector employ nearly 150,000 Mainers. According to the Maine Department of Labor, retail dropped 12,000 jobs between February and April and Leisure and Hospitality lost 42,600 jobs. Sadly, more than half of the jobs lost in Maine have come from our industries. We need bold action to make sure these industries are around in 2021."

The plan invests $400 million to businesses with 50 current full-time employees or less. These businesses struggled with accessing federal programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

Hospitality, retail, and tourism businesses with more than 50 full-time employees would divvy up $300 million, and $10 million in grants would be reserved for 501C-6 organizations that service the hospitality, tourism, and retail sectors.

"Tourism touches all aspects of our communities, from schools, real estate, support businesses like hardware stores and car dealerships, and most importantly our quality of life. Restarting Maine’s economy begins with restarting travel," Tony Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of the Maine Tourism Association, said. "This plan will help businesses survive this year so they can recover next year."

Read the complete plan here:

