8 Mainers win $100K or more in November lottery games

$250K tickets were purchased at Dysart's Travel Stop in Hampden and Circle K in Mexico.
Credit: AP

MAINE, USA — Two Mainers claimed a quarter of a million dollars each in Maine Lottery games in November. 

Andreas Zafiropoulos of Springfield won the top prize in the $250,000 Jackpot game with a ticket he bought at Dysart’s Travel Stop in Hampden. 

Alan Boudreau of Byron won his quarter million in the $250,000 Spectacular game. He purchased his ticket at the Circle K in Mexico.

Six others won prizes of $100,000 in November, including three in The Big Spin and two in $50,000,000 Cash Blast. The total prize winnings in November was $21,152,127, including 34 winners of $10,000 or more.

$250,000 Winners

  • Alan Boudreau of Byron 
  • Andreas Zafiropoulos of Springfield

$100,000 to $249,999 Winners

  • Megan Bonney of Bangor 
  • James Brown of Old Orchard Beach 
  • Tanali Koskela of Bethel
  • Carl Cooper of Westbrook 
  • Peter Dupont of Scarborough 
  • Dahlia Richard of Mexico

$50,000 to $99,999 Winners

  • Deng Agot of South Portland 
  • Heidi Stevens of Rockland 
  • Robert Scalfani of Wiscasset
  • Terry Donovan of Fort Fairfield 
  • Ronald James of Camden

$25,000 to $49,999 Winners

  • Steve Eck of Hermon 
  • Claudette Bernier of Millinocket 
  • Julia Corbiere of Liberty
  • Nancy Leavitt of Old Town

$10,000 to $24,999 Winners

  • Daphene Spencer of Hermon 
  • Evaughn Holyoke of Bucksport 
  • Jeffrey Freeman of Otisfield
  • James Lombard of Gorham 
  • Ricky Frost of Ellsworth 
  • David Bridge of Arlington
  • Larry Mace of Readfield 
  • Varland Gray of Guilford 
  • Karen Zanni of Cape Neddick
  • Brenda Theriault of Greene 
  • Gerry Bouchard of Peru 
  • Vicki Dean of Buckfield
  • Melanie Collins of Arundel 
  • Eileen Glover of Shapleigh 
  • Michael Brown of North Haven
  • Michael Davies of Bernard 
  • Lori Carter of Bucksport

