8 Mainers win $100K or more in November lottery games

MAINE, USA — Two Mainers claimed a quarter of a million dollars each in Maine Lottery games in November.
Andreas Zafiropoulos of Springfield won the top prize in the $250,000 Jackpot game with a ticket he bought at Dysart’s Travel Stop in Hampden.
Alan Boudreau of Byron won his quarter million in the $250,000 Spectacular game. He purchased his ticket at the Circle K in Mexico.
Six others won prizes of $100,000 in November, including three in The Big Spin and two in $50,000,000 Cash Blast. The total prize winnings in November was $21,152,127, including 34 winners of $10,000 or more.
$250,000 Winners
- Alan Boudreau of Byron
- Andreas Zafiropoulos of Springfield
$100,000 to $249,999 Winners
- Megan Bonney of Bangor
- James Brown of Old Orchard Beach
- Tanali Koskela of Bethel
- Carl Cooper of Westbrook
- Peter Dupont of Scarborough
- Dahlia Richard of Mexico
$50,000 to $99,999 Winners
- Deng Agot of South Portland
- Heidi Stevens of Rockland
- Robert Scalfani of Wiscasset
- Terry Donovan of Fort Fairfield
- Ronald James of Camden
$25,000 to $49,999 Winners
- Steve Eck of Hermon
- Claudette Bernier of Millinocket
- Julia Corbiere of Liberty
- Nancy Leavitt of Old Town
$10,000 to $24,999 Winners
- Daphene Spencer of Hermon
- Evaughn Holyoke of Bucksport
- Jeffrey Freeman of Otisfield
- James Lombard of Gorham
- Ricky Frost of Ellsworth
- David Bridge of Arlington
- Larry Mace of Readfield
- Varland Gray of Guilford
- Karen Zanni of Cape Neddick
- Brenda Theriault of Greene
- Gerry Bouchard of Peru
- Vicki Dean of Buckfield
- Melanie Collins of Arundel
- Eileen Glover of Shapleigh
- Michael Brown of North Haven
- Michael Davies of Bernard
- Lori Carter of Bucksport