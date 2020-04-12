8 Mainers win $100K or more in November lottery games

$250K tickets were purchased at Dysart's Travel Stop in Hampden and Circle K in Mexico.

MAINE, USA — Two Mainers claimed a quarter of a million dollars each in Maine Lottery games in November.

Andreas Zafiropoulos of Springfield won the top prize in the $250,000 Jackpot game with a ticket he bought at Dysart’s Travel Stop in Hampden.

Alan Boudreau of Byron won his quarter million in the $250,000 Spectacular game. He purchased his ticket at the Circle K in Mexico.

Six others won prizes of $100,000 in November, including three in The Big Spin and two in $50,000,000 Cash Blast. The total prize winnings in November was $21,152,127, including 34 winners of $10,000 or more.

$250,000 Winners

Alan Boudreau of Byron

Andreas Zafiropoulos of Springfield

$100,000 to $249,999 Winners

Megan Bonney of Bangor

James Brown of Old Orchard Beach

Tanali Koskela of Bethel

Carl Cooper of Westbrook

Peter Dupont of Scarborough

Dahlia Richard of Mexico

$50,000 to $99,999 Winners

Deng Agot of South Portland

Heidi Stevens of Rockland

Robert Scalfani of Wiscasset

Terry Donovan of Fort Fairfield

Ronald James of Camden

$25,000 to $49,999 Winners

Steve Eck of Hermon

Claudette Bernier of Millinocket

Julia Corbiere of Liberty

Nancy Leavitt of Old Town

$10,000 to $24,999 Winners