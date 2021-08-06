7,400 Mainers could have to repay federal unemployment benefits

The Maine Dept. of Labor says those who failed to provide required documents have 15 days to act.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Thousands of Mainers could have to pay back their federal unemployment benefits if they don't act soon.

The Maine Department of Labor announced Friday that roughly 7,400 people who received federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in the state failed to submit retroactive documentation by the Aug. 4 deadline.

It is a federal requirement that anyone who received PUA benefits starting with the week ending Jan. 2, 2021, have to submit retroactive proof of employment to show that they were employed or self-employed when they became unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those impacted should have received information in the mail detailing that they have been denied eligibility.

Dept. of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said those who failed to provide documents can appeal the decision and get those documents to the department within 15 days.

"If they do not respond, they will need to repay benefits. So if they received this letter and have not provided the documentation to us they have 15 days to file an appeal,"

A denial decision and overpayment determination by the Dept. of Labor means the claimant needs to repay any and all benefits received since the week ending Jan. 2, as well as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation during that time.

If someone did not collect PUA benefits in 2020 but filed for PUA after January 2021, they should get a similar notice that requires them to provide the documentation with 21 days of notice mailing date.

Claimants who are unsure can also check the 'correspondence tab' on their ReEmployME account.

"We will aggressively pursue repayment," Fortman said.