WELLS (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is hosting a job fair Wednesday attempting to fill 200 positions.

The fair will be held at York County Community College in Wells on Aug. 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A Facebook post on the PNS website says the shipyard is looking for "candidates with two or more years" experience in an applicable trade....representatives from Naval Security Force will also be present at this event and are accepting resumes for Police Officer vacancies."

