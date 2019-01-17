AUGUSTA, Maine — Thousands of Maine families will receive next month's SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits early on Thursday as the government shutdown enters day 27.

Gov. Janet Mills made the announcement early this week to prepare for the shutdown's impact on federal money coming into the state.

Maine is not alone in this move with states across the country releasing the money to recipients early--federal money Mill's says the state already has.

180,000 Maine families are impacted by this. That is roughly one in every seven people.

"This could be very urgent," Gov. Mills told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We can't let our seniors and children go hungry"

61 percent of families receiving SNAP benefits have children, according to the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The Center estimates families in Maine receive an average of $198 a month.

According to the latest DHHS Report from December 2018, roughly $17 million dollars a month was distributed overall.

Mill said if the money was not released early, it would leave all of those children and their families in jeopardy.

"Food security is a big problem in Maine," Mills said. to exacerbate it by withdrawing or withholding SNAP benefits would be more than cruel."

The funds should be made available by the end of the day.