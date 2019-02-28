AUGUSTA, Maine — Sen. Heather Sanborn, D-Portland, announced Thursday the additions of more than $12 million to Maine's Unclaimed Property Fund.

More $380,000 of it is believed to belong to Mainers living in the Portland area.

“Unclaimed property” is money owed to Maine people by third parties, such as former employers, banks or utility companies. Lawmakers say organizations are required to give unclaimed property to the state treasurer after a specified period of time, after which the owner of the unclaimed property can retrieve it from the state.

“Finding money you didn’t know you had is a bonus,” Sen. Sanborn said in a statement. “You may find a little or a large bonus by searching your name on the Treasurer’s website.”

Lawmakers say even if you have done everything right, you could have unclaimed property from a forgotten account, an overpaid bill, or uncollected wages. And the money could be unclaimed due to a change in name, address or bank account.

Head to the Treasurer's Unclaimed Property list here to see if you have any unclaimed money waiting for you. It is free to search and you can also search for friends and family and let them know about the unclaimed property.

To find out if you are owed money in other states go here.