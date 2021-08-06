1,000 Consolidated Communications union workers ready to strike if they cannot negotiate 'fair contract'

The current contract is set to expire at midnight Saturday.

PORTLAND, Maine — More than 1,000 union workers for Consolidated Communications are ready to strike if they cannot negotiate a fair contract, according to IBEW Local 2327.

Business Manager Peter McLaughlin told NEWS CENTER Maine Friday that negotiations with the company are ongoing.

About 450 workers are in Maine, according to McLaughlin, the rest are in New Hampshire and Vermont.

Union leaders said they are concerned about the company using what they are calling 'substandard' contractors.

McLaughlin said he and his members are worried about jobs going to workers outside of New England.

The current contract is set to expire at midnight Saturday. If a deal is not reached, the union is prepared to strike until the company meets its demands.

Consolidated Communications took over FairPoint Communications in a $1.3 billion purchase in 2017.